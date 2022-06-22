Changes made to Rolleston flyover project

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has announced changes to the controversial planned State Highway 1 flyover in Rolleston.

The $125 million flyover and safety improvements project is part of the government’s $8.7 billion New Zealand upgrade programme.

The project aims to improve safety and connections across SH1 between Rolleston’s residential side and its industrial and business hubs and railway inland port zone.

An indicative image of the flyover at Rolleston. Image: Waka Kotahi

Waka Kotahi is seeking public feedback on the revised draft plan until July 22, its director of regional relationships James Caygill said.

"We’d like to check in one more time before we finalise our recommended draft plan and close out the business case ready for the next project phase - detailed design."

Caygill claimed the project is an "excellent example of how community feedback helps to shape transport planning".

Many Rolleston residents and business owners raised concerns about the proposed flyover after the initial plans were released last year.

Said Caygill: "We do listen, look at and consider every piece of feedback received from the community.

"Since public consultation last year, the team has taken another look at ways the residential and industrial sides of Rolleston can be better connected.

"This process involved on-going investigations, reassessing viable options and testing how these performed against key criteria - including short and long-term effects on the wider transport network and fit with Selwyn District Council’s vision for Rolleston.

"There is information on our website to help people understand the background to the project and why changes have been made," Caygill says.

Image: Waka Kotahi

A more direct flyover connection between Rolleston township and industrial areas for a simpler transport network (instead of the ‘skewed’ flyover consulted on last year).

More highway access points to ease travel and improve efficiency at Weedons Interchange:

Vehicles heading to Christchurch can take a free turn left onto the highway from Hoskyns Rd (after the rail crossing).

Drivers from Christchurch can take the new off-ramp to Rolleston and also loop back over the flyover to Jones Rd.

Selwyn mayor Sam Broughton said the new plan offers people more travel choices.

"Selwyn is a great place to live. This project will provide better travel options, keep our people safe and help our district’s economy grow," Broughton said.

Public information events on the proposed Rolleston transport improvements will be held on:

Saturday, July 2, 1-3.30pm, Rolleston Community Centre, 94 Rolleston Drive.

Friday, July 8, 11am-1.30pm, Te Ara Ātea, 56 Tennyson St.

Sunday, July 17, 11am-1.30pm, Selwyn Aquatic Centre, 71 Broadlands Drive.

More information on the project can be found here. Provide your feedback on the plan here.