Children struck by car

Two youths sustained moderate injuries after being struck yesterday by a vehicle in Coalgate.Police were advised at 11am on Tuesday that two people had been struck by a car on Beattys Rd, between Yeomans Rd and Homebush School Lane.
The young people, aged around 10-15 years old, were treated by paramedics and transported to Christchurch Hospital.
A police spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing.