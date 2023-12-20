Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Children struck by car

    Photo: NZ Herald/file
    Two youths sustained moderate injuries after being struck yesterday by a vehicle in Coalgate.Police were advised at 11am on Tuesday that two people had been struck by a car on Beattys Rd, between Yeomans Rd and Homebush School Lane. 

    The young people, aged around 10-15 years old, were treated by paramedics and transported to Christchurch Hospital. 

    A police spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing.