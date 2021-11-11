Thursday, 11 November 2021

Crime cameras lead to arrests in Canterbury town

    By Susan Sandys
    A new crime camera project is reaping benefits at Darfield. Photo: Supplied
    Three weeks after being installed, community-funded security cameras at Darfield are fulfilling their purpose of cleaning up crime.

    Stephen McDaniel. Photo: NZ Police
    Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel said police reviewed footage from the “crime camera” project following a Nissan X-Trail being stolen from a Darfield address at 10.55pm, October 31.

    They were able to identify a suspect, leading them to obtain and execute a search warrant on November 2 at a Christchurch address at North Beach.

    “As a result the stolen vehicle was located. Other stolen vehicles were also located as well as a cannabis grow,” McDaniel said.

    He said a 34-year-old male was subsequently charged with receiving, cultivating cannabis, and possession of cannabis for supply. Further charges were pending.

    McDaniel praised the foresight of the Darfield community and the Malvern Community Patrol for installing the cameras.

    “Together we can make our communities safer,” McDaniel said.

    The arrest followed another apprehension soon after installation of the cameras.

    Within 24 hours of the cameras going live, police located several youths involved in the damage of vehicles and signs.

    “This is only the start. The 23 crime cameras, spread out throughout Darfield, have established a net that will be used to catch offenders and keep our community safe,” McDaniel said following the vandalism incidents.

    The crime camera project was initiated by Malvern Community Patrol in partnership with police. They held a public meeting in November last year, which was attended by more than 60 people.

    Errol Ashby.
    Immediate past chairman Errol Ashby said the project was launched following overwhelming support from businesses and the community.

    “We managed to get funding, which was great, and the cameras are in,” Ashby said.

    “Already it’s having an effect, I think in time it will only prove to get better results.”

    The project had cost more than $30,000, which had been secured via a grant from a Darfield trust for community-based organisations.

