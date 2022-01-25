Driveway obstacles damage fire truck

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The damage happened when volunteers were responding to a medical call-out to a critically ill patient in the Lincoln area recently. The space up the driveway was narrow due to tree growth.
The truck had to be temporarily taken off the road for about $2000 in repairs.
To ensure there was sufficient access, people need to make sure their driveways have at least 4m clearance on both sides and from the ground to any overhanging branches.
“Our vehicles are generally larger and heavier than those used by other emergency services,” Berry said.
“Poor or inadequate access can result in a delayed response to an emergency and directly impact the safety of occupants or the protection of property.”
Owners of larger properties should also ensure there are alternative access routes, and be ready to point out any bridges or culverts that large and heavy fire appliances may not be able to safely cross.
“These simple acts can help us get to the emergency quicker,” Berry said.