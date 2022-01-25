Driveway obstacles damage fire truck

Some of the damage to the Lincoln fire truck. Photo: Supplied

Fire bosses are urging Canterbury residents to ensure trees are not overhanging or too close to their driveways after an appliance was damaged.

Dave Berry.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand group manager Selwyn, Dave Berry, said the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade truck sustained panel damage, as well as a broken side beacon and scene lights, on a recent job.

The damage happened when volunteers were responding to a medical call-out to a critically ill patient in the Lincoln area recently. The space up the driveway was narrow due to tree growth.

The truck had to be temporarily taken off the road for about $2000 in repairs.

To ensure there was sufficient access, people need to make sure their driveways have at least 4m clearance on both sides and from the ground to any overhanging branches.

“Our vehicles are generally larger and heavier than those used by other emergency services,” Berry said.

“Poor or inadequate access can result in a delayed response to an emergency and directly impact the safety of occupants or the protection of property.”

Fire trucks need about 4m clearance on each side. Photo: Supplied

He also reminded residents to make sure their street address or RAPID numbers were clearly visible from the road.

Owners of larger properties should also ensure there are alternative access routes, and be ready to point out any bridges or culverts that large and heavy fire appliances may not be able to safely cross.

“These simple acts can help us get to the emergency quicker,” Berry said.