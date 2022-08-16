Fourth generation flower grower put to the test

Courtney Chamberlain is part of the Hadstock Farm daffodil-growing operation. Photo: Supplied

There was little doubt flowers would always be a crucial part of Courtney Chamberlain’s life.

She is a sixth-generation member of the Chamberlain family to live at Springston’s Hadstock Farm and the fourth generation of flower growers.

The farm has been in the Chamberlain family since 1878 and, from small beginnings, now cultivates just shy of 25ha of spring bulbs. Daffodils are the major crop on this land bursting with floral beauty.

Armed with years of first-hand experience and Bachelor of Laws and Commerce degrees, Chamberlain is the farm’s assistant manager, and also assists at Miss Feaver Florist, which has been a Chamberlain family-run business for 36 years.

Chamberlain, 28, is about to put all that pedigree and her practical experience to the test. She has been nominated as the Young Florist and Flower Grower sector representative to compete at the national Young Horticulturist Competition in November.

There she will compete against finalists from the competition’s other sectors. The sectors are: Young Grower of the Year (Horticulture New Zealand Fruit and Vegetable Sectors); Young Amenity Horticulturist (New Zealand Recreation Association); Young Achiever (New Zealand Plant Producers incorporated); Young Landscaper of the Year (Registered Master Landscapers New Zealand); Young Viticulturist of the Year (New Zealand Winegrowers); New Arborist (New Zealand Arboriculture Association); and Young Florist/Flower Grower (FLONZI Florists and Flower Growers NZ).

Young Horticulturist chair Hamish Gates said those selected to compete represent the best in young horticultural talent in New Zealand.

Chamberlain and the other competitors will be judged on several challenges including practical skills, industry expertise, leadership ability, business knowledge and communication.

Courtney Chamberlain. Photo: Young Horticulturist Competition NZ

During her university years, Chamberlain continued working at the farm. She completed her degrees, then the professional legal studies qualification, before becoming fully employed in 2020 at the family enterprises.

“I manage bulbs sales, take orders, interact with customers, manage the website and fulfil orders. During daffodil season I recruit, interview, hire, train and supervise employees. I am also involved with bulb production throughout the year from digging, washing, grading, preparing the ground and planting bulbs to caring for the bulbs/flowers as they grow,” she said.

“I enjoy the rewarding nature of flower growing, it can take years - even generations - to build up a strong line of a particular variety, but I take great pride in growing and selling a variety that my grandfather started with only a few bulbs.

“I love seeing the growth we have achieved in our family businesses.”

That growth looks set to continue. There’s talk of expanding the flower range and having flowers blooming year-round.

“My career aspirations are to keep working to make our industry better. There is a great future in flower growing but we need to be constantly working on how we can improve to ensure viability for the future,” she said.

Chamberlain enjoys the ability to work outdoors with family (everyone in her family is involved) and thrives on the variety in her average working day.

She’s taken over a large chunk of the workload from her father, John, and also works alongside her mother, Cynthia (a professional florist), at Miss Feaver Florist when needed.

“I always knew flowers would be a part of my life. I have always loved growing them and feel very grateful to have grown up at Hadstock,”

Organisers of the Young Horticulturalist competition say the event is important for the primary sectors of New Zealand and couldn’t occur without the support of official partners, supporters, and friends of the competition. Returning as the official 2022 partners are Countdown, Fruitfed Supplies and T&G Fresh. Young Horticulturalist supporters are Trillian Trust, Bayer, Horticentre Charitable Trust. Young Horticulturalist affiliated supporters are New Zealand Wine, Aorangi Merchants, and Norwood.

Hadstock Farm has twice appeared on Country Calendar. Its focus on blooms didn’t begin until the 1930s.