Framework for Selwyn's indoor sports complex goes up

The framework for the roof of the main courts in the Foster Park Indoor Courts complex have been installed. Photo: Selwyn District Council

Work on an indoor sports complex in Selwyn has taken a big step forward and the district's aquatic centre is also set to reopen soon.

The framework for the roof of the main courts has been installed as part of the project planned for Foster Park in Rolleston.

Selwyn District Council major projects manager John Reid said progress on the courts is moving along steadily since work was able to restart under alert level 3.

The project is on track to be completed in about April next year, about one month behind the original schedule due to the level 4 lockdown.

The indoor court facility includes eight courts, along with a 240m indoor walking track on the mezzanine level and will serve sports teams from across the district.

Meanwhile, the Selwyn Aquatic Centre is aiming to reopen its new hydrotherapy and learn to swim pools from June 2.

District council manager active Selwyn James Richmond says the centre is hoping to have the leisure pool open the following week, depending on the health guidelines in place.