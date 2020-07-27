Historic Lincoln building on the market for $1

Reverend Phyllis Harris in front of the Lincoln Union Church’s old manse building that is being sold for $1 if it is relocated. Photo: Geoff Sloan

You can own a piece of Lincoln’s history for just $1.

The Lincoln Union Church’s old manse building on James St is up for sale as long as it is relocated.

Church property committee member Alex Dunlop said they can no longer afford to maintain the manse, which was built in 1889.

“We have built a new hall next to our church and will no longer require the old manse. We are keen for someone to remove the manse from the site to make a new life for it somewhere else.”

Dunlop said they are offering the building for $1 in the hope that someone will appreciate the history and the architectural significance of the building.

Demolition had been planned for March this year but has been deferred while the building is offered for removal first.

The church applied for funding from the Selwyn District Council so they could afford to restore the building but they were unsuccessful.

Reverend Phyllis Harris. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The district council is proposing the old manse become a heritage building and the decision for this is due in October.

If it does become a heritage building, it can still be sold and relocated.

“As the former manse pre-dates 1900, and development of the property began in the early 1860s, its site has potential archeological significance,” a district council spokesman said.

The 131-year-old building was the home of the minister of the Presbyterian Church until the new manse was built next door in 1964. In 1887 an architect was asked to draw up plans for a seven-room house with stables and outbuildings.

The manse was completed in 1889 with a small wash house added in 1892. Further upgrades included a bath in 1906, a windmill to replace the hand pump for water in 1910, electric lights and a hot water system in 1916.

The Lincoln township was founded in 1862 after James Edward Fitzgerald subdivided some of his freehold land.

Dunlop said there were already established buildings in Lincoln before the manse was built but it would be one of the earliest ones.