Homes evacuated after report of explosives

A police spokeswoman said emergency services initially responded to a report of explosives inside a property on Hoskyns Rd about 8.45pm on Tuesday.
"Houses on Hoskyns Rd were evacuated as a precaution after a person was heard to make a comment suggesting there may have been explosives at a property on the road," she said.
Cordons were put in place for nearly three hours and a bomb squad was called in response.
The spokeswoman said the squad had confirmed there were no explosives at 12.40am on Wednesday.
Crews from Fire and Emergency NZ and St John were also in attendance.