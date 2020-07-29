Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Homes evacuated after report of explosives

    By Bea Gooding
    1. Star News
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    Photo: File / Getty Images
    Photo: File / Getty Images
    A false alarm about explosives at a property caused the evacuation of several houses in Rolleston last night.

    A police spokeswoman said emergency services initially responded to a report of explosives inside a property on Hoskyns Rd about 8.45pm on Tuesday.

    "Houses on Hoskyns Rd were evacuated as a precaution after a person was heard to make a comment suggesting there may have been explosives at a property on the road," she said.

    Cordons were put in place for nearly three hours and a bomb squad was called in response.

    The spokeswoman said the squad had confirmed there were no explosives at 12.40am on Wednesday.

    Crews from Fire and Emergency NZ and St John were also in attendance.

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter