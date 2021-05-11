Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Hororata hot air balloons a glowing success

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    Hororata Community Trust executive officer Cindy Driscoll and Ballooning Canterbury chief pilot...
    Hororata Community Trust executive officer Cindy Driscoll and Ballooning Canterbury chief pilot Michael Oakley were happy with the success of the glow festival. Photo: David Baird
    As the sun set over the plains on Saturday, 10 hot air balloons glowed brightly in the dimming light.

    What followed was an enthralling experience for the 10,000 people who attended the Hororata Glow Festival.

    With the balloons burning in time to music, it was a symphony of light, colour and sound.

    Then as most of the balloons slowly deflated, lasers took over the night sky.

    The festival also featured a live band and activities, such as walking inside a hot air balloon, Canterbury University science demonstrations, an inflatable movie theatre, a fairy tree, UV art, a warm-up cube and a massive fairground.

    Hororata Community Trust executive officer Cindy Driscoll said organisers were grateful to Ballooning Canterbury and the balloonists who travelled from around New Zealand to fly over the Hororata skies leading up to the festival.

    "We wanted to create a festival which made people ‘glow’ and we succeeded. We have something special in Hororata."

    Ballooning Canterbury chief pilot Michael Oakley said it was an amazing festival and week of flying.

    "We are grateful to all the farmers who have happily had us land on their farms," he said.

    "(The festival) is such a huge team effort and we are really proud of the performance we put on for the massive crowd."

    The Hororata Glow Festival. Photo: David Baird
    The Hororata Glow Festival. Photo: David Baird
    Photo: David Baird
    Photo: David Baird
    Photo: David Baird
    Photo: David Baird
    Photo: David Baird
    Photo: David Baird
    ;
    Photo: David Baird
    Photo: David Baird
    Photo: David Baird
    Photo: David Baird

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter