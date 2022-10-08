Landslide victory for Broughton in Selwyn

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
About 90 per cent of returned votes have been counted in the Selwyn District and some outcomes could still change after all votes are counted.
However, Broughton has retained the mayoralty with 13,584 votes, followed by Calvin Payne on 2817.
The voter return was 38.17 per cent for the district (18,435 votes), excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.
Selwyn District Council results:
|Mayoralty
|Votes Received
|BROUGHTON, Sam
|13,584
|PAYNE, Calvin Know Payne - Know Gain
|2,817
|WOODS, Bill
|1,688
|INFORMAL
|6
|BLANK VOTING PAPERS
|342
|Malvern Ward (2 vacancies)
|Votes Received
|GLIDDON, Lydia Independent
|2,260
|MUGFORD, Bob Independent
|1,635
|GALLAGHER, Jenny
|1,444
|WILSHIRE, Samuel
|1,347
|SAMUEL, Samantha
|1,307
|CLEMENS, Andrea Independent
|579
|INFORMAL
3
Rolleston Ward (3 vacancies)
Votes Received
|DEAN, Phil
|2,973
|REID, Nicole
|2,703
|MCINNES, Sophie
|2,102
|PRATAP, Moneel Your life is my life - Independent
|1,917
|PAYNE, Calvin Know Payne - Know Gain
|1,416
|STENHOUSE, Mel Independent
|1,338
|INFORMAL
|0
BLANK VOTING PAPERS
86
|Ellesmere Ward (2 vacancies)
|Votes Received
|EPIHA, Shane Ngapou O Te Hahi Independent
|1,877
|MUNDT, Elizabeth Independent
|1,450
|ARCHER, Elle Independent
|1,277
|INFORMAL
|1
|BLANK VOTING PAPERS
|103
|Springs Ward (3 vacancies)
|Votes Received
|LYALL, Malcolm
|3,944
|MILLER, Grant
|3,900
|HASSON, Debra Independent
|3,038
|COLLOTY, Dave Independent
|2,077
|INFORMAL
|0
|BLANK VOTING PAPERS
|222
Malvern Community Board
|Tawera Community Subdivision (1 vacancy)
|Votes Received
|ELLIS, Sean
|457
|WOODS, Bill
|246
|FROST, Vicky
|143
|INFORMAL
|4
|BLANK VOTING PAPERS
|5
Hawkins Subdivision (2 Vacancies)
No election required. The following are elected
MAY, Ken
NU’U, Sharn
West Melton Subdivision
No election required. The following are elected
PAYNE, Calvin Know Payne, Know Gain
RUSSEL, Bruce