Lockdown lifted at Lincoln schools

There was a large police presence on Boundary Rd outside Lincoln High on Thursday. Photo: Daniel Alvey

Schools in Lincoln went into lockdown on Thursday afternoon as police responded to reports of a person with a firearm.

Lincoln High School sent out a text and email alert to parents and caregivers to say the school went into lockdown about 1pm. The lockdown was lifted at about 1.46pm.

Lincoln Primary School on Boundary Rd and Kidsfirst Kindergartens Lincoln, between the primary school and high school, were also put into lockdown.

Said a police spokesperson: "Police were notified of a second-hand report that someone had a firearm in the area.

"Staff are at the scene and confident there is no firearm or immediate threat.

"Police will remain in the area to conduct follow-up enquiries into the report and provide reassurance."

There is still a strong police presence outside the high school.

An email from Lincoln Primary School to parents and caregivers about 1.40pm said the lockdown was initiated due to reports of "an onsite threat".

"The threat was a hoax and no actual threat existed," the email stated.

Photo: Daniel Alvey

Another parent said: "The high school has sent an email to say that students are safe in their classrooms. I think there have been reports of someone in the wider community who may be a risk so the schools have closed up just to be super safe. No panic."