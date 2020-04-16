One beer too many?

Photo: Barry Clarke

This bear was spotted sound asleep among some unwanted furniture in a subdivision under construction in Lincoln, south of Christchurch, on Wednesday.

Also noted was the empty beer bottle, maybe a reason the bear was having a snooze, as hibernation is traditionally still some weeks away.

Possibly, the bear had been frequenting this property not far away from his snoozing place, where the driveway and adjacent walkway have become gathering points for neighbourhood drinks and convivial conversation during lockdown.

Social distancing rules have been strictly observed, Star News has been told.