Opposition ramps up over planned 2000-home development in Selwyn district

A meeting over the proposed Lincoln South development. Photo: Supplied

Lincoln residents with concerns about the proposed 2000-home Lincoln South development have turned out en masse to a meeting.

Sam Elder,

More than 200 attended the meeting held in the town on Wednesday night last week.

Sam Elder said she had got together with a small group of fellow residents to organise the meeting, after becoming aware of the large scale of the Carter Group development and confusion in the community about it.

The group had organised Selwyn District Council planning staff to answer questions from residents at the meeting, which was chaired by Lincoln resident and former mayor Michael McEvedy.

They had invited Tim Carter, of Carter Group, but he was unable to make it.

Elder said concerns voiced by residents were numerous. They included the development would result in increased traffic and emissions, the loss of high quality agricultural soil, pressure on the town’s infrastructure and services, and reduced air quality due to dust from earthworks.

The land north of Collins Rd may be turned into a residential area. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The meeting was calm, but there were some with really strong views, she said.

“They (residents) have huge number of questions about it, and real concerns about it,” Elder said.

Submissions to the district council on the Lincoln South proposal, which has been lodged as Plan Change 69, have closed.

Elder applauded the district council for establishing a Friend of Submitters to help people with the submission process..

Plan Change 69 proposes to change the Selwyn District Plan to rezone about 190ha of land to allow for up to 2000 homes located generally on the south side of the township.

Te Whāriki subdivision looking south towards Collins Rd. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The land is to the immediate south of the Te Whāriki and Verdeco residential subdivisions, to the east and west of Springs Rd, and to the north of Collins Rd. The western and eastern boundaries are an ephemeral waterway termed Western Boundary Drain and the LII River respectively.

Tim Carter told Selwyn Times in a statement that he was not surprised there was considerable community interest.

“It’s important to the Carter Group that this development maintains the character and rural feel of Lincoln,” Carter said.

On the Lincoln South website, Carter says the development is about people being able to own their own home, and that more houses are needed in the fast-growing district.

As well as the website, the company had set up a Facebook page for people to provide feedback.

He also welcomed the feedback through the district council’s submission process.