Thursday, 31 March 2022

Passenger trapped in vehicle that crashed into truck

    By Susan Sandys
    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    Fire crews had to extricate a passenger from a vehicle that crashed into a truck in Lincoln yesterday.

    Emergency services were called to the crash at the corner of Gerald St and James St about 11pm on Wednesday.

    The vehicle crashed into the rear of a stationary truck.

    Fire and Emergency NZ group manager Selwyn, Dave Berry, said it took crews about 40 minutes to get the front-seat passenger out of the vehicle.

    Berry said it was a "technical extrication" as fire crews had to work out how to access the vehicle under the truck to free the trapped passenger.

    The vehicle could not be pulled out, so they decided to slowly drive the truck forward.

    The truck driver, who had been parked up for the night, was on the scene and able to help move the truck, Berry said.

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter