Passenger trapped in vehicle that crashed into truck

Fire crews had to extricate a passenger from a vehicle that crashed into a truck in Lincoln yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the corner of Gerald St and James St about 11pm on Wednesday.

The vehicle crashed into the rear of a stationary truck.

Fire and Emergency NZ group manager Selwyn, Dave Berry, said it took crews about 40 minutes to get the front-seat passenger out of the vehicle.

Berry said it was a "technical extrication" as fire crews had to work out how to access the vehicle under the truck to free the trapped passenger.

The vehicle could not be pulled out, so they decided to slowly drive the truck forward.

The truck driver, who had been parked up for the night, was on the scene and able to help move the truck, Berry said.