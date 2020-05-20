Plan to build second high school in Rolleston moves forward

Photo: File

Planning for a second high school in Rolleston has taken another step forward.

Work is ongoing to acquire land for the school, and the Ministry of Education is currently evaluating a number of sites.

Engagement with other local schools and the community has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but is expected to get this under way at the beginning of term three in July.

A Ministry of Education spokeswoman said it is unable to provide details on the sites being considered at this stage.

“So as not to prejudice or disadvantage our ability to carry out commercial negotiation.”

The ministry has previously been in discussions with Rolleston College about the new school.

The ministry funds land purchases through its capital budget.

Its Canterbury National Education Growth Plan 2030 predicts Rolleston College could reach its capacity of 1800 students by 2027/28.

Meanwhile, the establishment board of trustees for the new Rolleston East School has been appointed.

“The board will oversee the development and construction of the year 1-8 school at Acland Park,” the spokeswoman said.