Police ping dope smokers at Canterbury hangout

Edwards Rd, Burnham. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A dope smoking hangout has been uncovered by police in Canterbury resulting in about 20 people being caught.

Over the past four weeks, police have targeted Edwards Rd, which runs off Brookside Rd in Rolleston.

The shingle road has become a regular park up spot for cannabis smokers aged in their late teens through to late 20s.

Said Sergeant Alex Pickover: “We have been focusing on that road because it is a well-known spot for people to park up and smoke drugs.

“It is a rural country road and it is pitch black, there are various reasons why I could guess they would go down there.”

Photo: File

The offenders, all from Selwyn, were formally warned and had their cannabis and utensils destroyed.

“On Queen’s Birthday, we apprehended three people, one in the late afternoon and two in the mid-evening,” said Pickover.

“People aren’t purchasing or selling drugs down there but are smoking them. We are confiscating anywhere between two to 10 grams of cannabis each time.”

The offending is mainly taking place between 4pm and 1am.

Pickover said a concern was people smoking cannabis could also be driving.

“They are in a car so once they have smoked the drugs they are then under the influence and that increases the chance of a motor vehicle accident.”

Police had not caught anyone driving after smoking cannabis. They would continue to target Edwards Rd, he said.