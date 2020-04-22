Prebbleton reserve development progressing

PROGRESS: The proposed masterplan for a reserve development on Birchs Rd in Prebbleton features a dog park, sports fields and bike trails.

The proposed masterplan for a multi-million dollar reserve development on Birchs Rd in Prebbleton will be presented to the district council today.

The plan features a fenced dog park with exercise equipment for your pet and a separate area for small dogs that will also be fenced.

A number of large grassed open spaces are also included that will cater for organised sports and informal use. Sports field lighting would be available for the largest space.

Utilities such as change rooms, public toilets and 400 car parks also feature in the proposal.

The masterplan will be presented to district councillors for approval at a meeting today.

John Reid

If approved, there will be an opportunity for the public to make submissions on the plan.

In November last year, public consultation was undertaken on a draft masterplan for the project and a total of 58 submissions were received.

District council major projects manager John Reid said the feedback received was positive and supportive of the plan.

“We appreciate the time and effort that has been put in to providing many thoughtful and overwhelmingly supportive comments.

“They have helped form the revised proposal and more will be included over time as we work on a more detailed layout of the park. We look forward to keeping working with the community to create this exciting community space,” Mr Reid said.

Some of the key messages included in the submissions regarding what the community would like in the park were:

A strong sense of place reflected in native planting and an emphasis on the rural character and Prebbleton history

Playground features, picnic areas, shade trees, wide footpaths and amenities such as drinking fountains, toilets, seating and BBQ areas.

A cycling theme throughout the park with various bike or scooter trails linking to the Rail Trail

The multi-purpose sport and recreation park will be built on a 22ha site on Birchs Rd, between Leadleys Rd and Hamptons Rd.

The land was purchased by the district council in 2016 for $2.3 million and a further $8.98 million has been set aside for the project.