Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Retail project likely to be delayed due to impact of Covid-19 crisis

    By Devon Bolger
    The retail development detailed in this artist's impression may be put on hold for more than a...
    A major retail upgrade planned in a Canterbury township may be set back for at least a year due to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

    Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton said the district council will determine the priority of all projects, including the planned Rolleston Town Centre upgrade, using community feedback received through the Annual Plan process.

    “The key project that we suggest take a back seat for at least 12 months is the retail side of the Rolleston Town Centre," he said.

    “The new (Rolleston) library and community centre (Te Ara Atea), the town square and reserve need to continue, as well as the in-ground infrastructure for future development, but the investment in retail and entertainment is not as vital in the current environment."

    The district council had proposed allocating funds to provide for commercial property investment in the town centre.

    The consultation document for the district’s Annual Plan has been approved and was released today for the public to have their say.

    Said Mayor Sam Broughton: “In this new environment our focus will change, and some of the projects we previously saw as priorities will now be less important.

    Sam Broughton. Photo: Supplied
    “So I encourage people to give us feedback through the Annual Plan on how the council can best contribute to recovery,” he said.

    Residents can also have their say on a proposed rates freeze or lower increase for the next financial year to help ease the financial pressure from the Covid-19 lockdown.

    The options include next year’s rates being held at the same level as they are now or an increase of between zero to 3.5 per cent.

    Selwyn residents were expecting an average 3.5 per cent increase in rates.

    The district council may also approve an economic recovery package to further help struggling ratepayers at a meeting today.

    The options being considered include:

    • Extending rates payment for the 2019/20 financial year, due in June and September, until June 2021 for ratepayers that enter into a direct debit payment plan.
    • Businesses that have received the wage subsidy and ratepayers who have lost their jobs or lost 20 per cent or more of their income from all sources could be eligible for a two-year deferral on payments.
    • Consultation on the draft Annual Plan will close on May 22.
    • The consultation document and submission process are available here.

     

