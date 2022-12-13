Return of the Gingerbread house sweetens up Christmas in Lincoln

There may not be any flashing lights, tinsel or Santa bears at Diana Renwick’s Lincoln home.

But once inside, the house screams Christmas nonetheless, as a classy range of ornaments, handcrafted decorations and two friendly cats take centre stage.

Renwick opened her home, known as Gingerbread Christmas House, to the public last Friday.

While she usually waits until the week before Christmas, this year she is responding to demand after people missed out last year following her diagnosis of the blood cancer multiple myeloma.

"The diagnosis was rough, and it’s been a really hard 18 months," Renwick said as she recalled not being able to run the Gingerbread Christmas House last year.

"One year ago, I thought those boxes in the garage might never be opened again."

Renwick has since had six months' chemotherapy and a successful stem cell transplant, meaning she is now in relatively good health.

She could not wait to get into those boxes of trees and ornaments, and did this as early as September.

"The sense of elation that I can open them, and share this with the community," she said.

Renwick first opened her home at Christmas in 2007 when she lived in Timaru.

The Gingerbread Christmas House, named after her first artificial Christmas tree which was ginger-themed, was then moved to Wellington for a couple of years when Renwick lived there, before coming to Lincoln four years ago.

Renwick is an interior designer - and the artist behind the booming HeartFelties business, where she makes replica miniature felt pets for clients around the world.

Getting her home ready for Christmas is another creative outlet for the mum-of-five.

Twelve full-sized Christmas trees, each with at least 2000 twinkling lights and decorations, such as ribbons, picks, foliage, baubles, flowers and organza, will await the several hundred people expected to turn up each evening.

Ornaments abound, including a nutcracker collection from Germany and a hard-carved collection by American artist Jim Shore.

Half of the funds raised from door takings go to charity.

Over the years, Renwick has contributed about $20,000 to charities.

This year the recipient will be Leukemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand.