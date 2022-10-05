Rolleston RSA may not move into damaged homestead

The future of Fosters Homestead in Rolleston is even more uncertain after a potential tenant said it is considering other options.

The rapidly growing Rolleston RSA was considering setting up its headquarters in the 40-year-old brick building at Foster Park and paying the building’s owner, the district council, a peppercorn rental. The RSA would also renovate and maintain the damaged building.

RSA secretary-treasurer Richard Hurt said while the building was still the place of choice for some committee members, the reality is there will be some high costs involved in the renovations.

The number one goal of the organisation, which has about 220 members, is still to get personalised headquarters for the RSA.

Negotiations are under way with other organisations, which could come on board to be located in the future at a joint site.

At the same time, the district council has put some options additional to Fosters Homestead on the table.

The district council delayed discussing the future of Fosters Homestead earlier this year, as the former owners demanded it not demolish the building, and instead consult with the public and consider community uses for the building.

District council spokesperson Murray Washington said a report will go to councillors in November on options for the building’s future.