Selwyn Sounds 2025 line-up: British electronic synth pioneers to headline festival

British pop icons Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark headline the Selwyn Sounds line-up for 2025 which will also feature South Auckland stars Ardijah alongside several other 1980s acts. Photo: Supplied

After nearly 40 years, British electronic synth pioneers, Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark, will return to New Zealand to headline Selwyn Sounds 2025.

The British pop icons will be joined by Tom Bailey from Thompson Twins, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Ardijah and Christchurch band Castaway in the full line-up released by organisers today.

OMD, comprising Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphries, have sold more than 40 million albums and recorded some of the most iconic songs of the 1980s including If You Leave, Enola Gay, Secret, Souvenir, So in Love, (Forever) Live and Die, Electricity, Joan Of Arc (Maid Of Orleans).

“Finally! After nearly 40 years, we are so excited to be able to say that we are going to play live again in New Zealand. We cannot wait!

Tom Bailey.

“As it’s been such a long time we will be playing every single one of our hits,” McCluskey said.

Tom Bailey will be performing all the Thompson Twins hits including Hold Me Now, Doctor Doctor, King For A Day, Love On Your Side, Lay Your Hands On Me, and many more.

Fans of Aussie rocker Jon Stevens, will be able to enjoy INXS gems like Need you Tonight, New Sensation, Never Tear Us Apart and Devil Inside, as well as Noiseworks smash hits like Take me Back, Touch, No Lies and Hot Chilli Woman.

Stevens fronted Oz rockers Noiseworks throughout their hit-packed career, and became new lead singer for the legendary INXS as they transformed into the new millennium.

Fellow Australian Diesel holds a special place in the hearts of New Zealand fans, thanks to his string of hits, including Tip Of My Tongue, Come To Me, and Don’t Need Love.

South Auckland legends Ardijah – creators their own infectious genre – polyfonk – complete the Selwyn Sounds line-up with Ryan and Betty-Anne Monga ready to wow the crowd with classic songs like Watching U, Time Makes A Wine, Give Me Your Number, Do To You and more.

South Auckland stars Ardijah. Photo: Supplied

Young Christchurch band Castaway, fresh off the back of their new single Daisy, will be bringing their electrifying fusion of pop and rock in support of the 80s icons.

Selwyn Sounds, which will be held at Lincoln Domain on March 1, 2025, will also have a huge range of food with a dazzling array of vendors offering a world of delicacies and full bar facilities. VIP options will also be available.