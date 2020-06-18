Street names honour Kiwi celebrities

Photo: Geoff Sloan

If you take a stroll down the streets of this new subdivision you will find yourself surrounded by Kiwi icons.

Billy T and Sir Richard Hadlee Lanes are just some of the street names within Acland Park.

All of the streets, other than two, follow the theme in the Rolleston subdivision which has more than 1000 sections.

Other street names include Kate Sheppard Drive, who was fundamental in securing women the right to vote in 1893, and Ed Hillary Drive who, of course, conquered Mt Everest.

Names that have been approved for the subdivision but have yet to have signs installed include Lomu Way (named after All Black great Jonah Lomu), Truby King St (named after the New Plymouth man who founded Plunket in 1905).

Clement Ave will also feature in the subdivision (named after Jemaine Clement from comedy group Flight of the Conchords).

Avanda Group is developing the subdivision, South Island sales and marketing manager Eddie McLean said Billy T Lane has been very popular.

“We have had many of the purchasers comment on how much they love the name and one even picked a section on this lane due to the name.

“Kiwi icons is a great theme and there is a good size pool to pick from.”

Mr McLean said there is plenty to think about when naming the streets as they can not be too similar to others.

He said a great moment for them was when Sir Richard Hadlee went along to the opening of the street named after him.

The names must receive approval from the district council and Land Information NZ before they can be used.

The Acland Park who's who:

Ed Hillary Drive – Sir Ed conquered Mt Everest in 1953.

Kate Sheppard Drive – Kate Sheppard was fundamental in securing women the right to vote in 1893.

Lady Isaac Drive – Lady Diana Isaac has supported a wide range of projects with Canterbury including the Isaac Theatre Royal.

Wakefield Drive – William Wakefield was one of the earliest European settlers at Port Nicholson in Wellington.

Clement Ave – Jemaine Clement is one half of the musical comedy duo Flight of the Conchords.

Finn Ave – Neil Finn is a singer-songwriter best known for his role in the band Split Enz.

Lovelock Ave – Jack Lovelock became the world 1500m and mile record holder and was the 1936 Olympic 1500m champion.

Palmer Ave – Farah Palmer is the former captain of the Black Ferns, the New Zealand women’s rugby team.

Richard Hadlee Lane – Sir Richard was a former cricketer regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers and all-rounders in history.

Billy T Lane – Billy T James was a key figure in the development of New Zealand comedy and a household name during his lifetime.

Munro Lane – Burt Munro was a motor-cycle racer best known for setting an under-1000 cc world record at Bonneville in 1967 at age 64.

Upham Lane – Charles Upham was a soldier best-known for receiving the Victoria Cross twice during World War 2.

Wigmore Cres – Gin Wigmore is a musician whose first three albums topped the New Zealand charts.

Jean Batten Lane – Jean Batten was an aviator who made the first-ever solo flight from England to New Zealand in 1936.

Snell Rd – Sir Peter Snell was a middle-distance runner and won three Olympic gold medals.

Nepia Lane – George Nepia is remembered as one of the most famous Māori rugby players and was inducted into the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame in 1990.

Fairhall St – Neroli Fairhall became the first disabled athlete to take part in an Olympic Games when she competed in the women’s archery event in 1984.

Lomu Way – Jonah Lomu is regarded as an All Black great. He finished his career with 63 caps and 37 tries.

Hollows Lane – Fred Hollows was an ophthalmologist known for his work in restoring eyesight for thousands of people around the world.

McCahon Lane – Colin McCahon was a prominent NZ artist whose work spanned 45 years.

Truby King St – named after the New Plymouth man who founded Plunket in 1905.

Cowley Lane – Joy Cowley is an author best known for her children’s fiction.

McCormick Lane – Fergie McCormick played rugby for Canterbury and the All Blacks. At retirement, he had scored a record total of 1297 points for Canterbury.

Dodd Rd – Dame Lynley Dodd is an author and illustrator best-known for the Hairy Maclary and Friends series.

Nancy Wake St – A New Zealand-born nurse and journalist who joined the French resistance and the Special Operations Executive during World War 2.

Te Kanawa Lane – Kiri Te Kanawa is a former opera singer who has received accolades around the world.

Hurring Lane – Gary Hurring won the gold medal at the 1978 Commonwealth Games for the men’s 200m backstroke.