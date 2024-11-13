Student achievements celebrated at college

Sherina Gamayon was named Dux and Seth Kriedemann Proxime Accessit at Ellesmere College's prizegiving.

2025 Gold Level

Student Leaders

The Head Student Leaders for 2025 are: 1. Caitlin Ealam; 2. Bella-Rose Pua; 3. Finn Pullan; 4. Caitlin White

2025 Silver Level

Student Leaders

Sports: Josh Blunden

Wellbeing: Hollie Steven

Cultural: Victoria Corbett

Environment: Ingrid Aquino

Arts: Grace Anongngos

Community: Lachlan Caldwell

Social: Ava Dakers

Whanau Captain: Liam Stoliker

Sherina Gamayon and Seth Kriedemann were the top two students at Ellesmere College this year. Photo: Supplied

Harkerss Buses Enterprise Award (a senior student who has shown an aptitude for business and enterprise): Chloe Gollan

The Josephine Newburry Memorial Cup (awarded to the female student who shows the most effort and perseverance in technology: Ingrid Aquino (P Tech); Alicia Jane Paras (Hospitality)

The Des Kelly Memorial Cup (awarded to the male student who shows the most effort and perseverance in technology): Ty Murphy

The John Warren Memorial Cup (The best practical work in technology years 11-13): Zak Hellyar

Millar-Houston Trophy (Best academic performance in year 11-13 agriculture): Morgan Pullan

Gwatkin Cup (awarded to a senior student for diligence in social sciences): Seth Kriedemann

Ellesmere Historical Society Award (awarded to the history student who has best used research methods in the subject: Seth Kriedemann

W.G. Volckman Memorial Cup (awarded to a senior student going on to tertiary education majoring in the sciences): Seth Kriedemann

Southbridge District High School Closing Committee’s Award (for effort and attitude in year 12): Ava Dakers

The Gerald Patterson Memorial Cup (awarded to a year 13 student demonstrating diligence in a range of subjects): Zak Hellyar

The Lemon Cup (for a student in year 13 physical education who has demonstrated a strong all round ability in leadership, academic success, physical skills and attitude): Daniel Van Hal

Harkerss Buses Prize (presented to students who have demonstrated commitment and dedication towards their personal academic achievement and have upheld the RISE values at the school): Finn Pullan, Ava Dakers

Lions Citizenship Award – year 12 (being a student who has best represented the school and district in 2024): Bella-Rose Pua

Lions Citizenship Award – year 13 (being a student who has best represented the school and district in 2024): Erica Johnston

SVA Student Volunteer Award (awarded to a student who has logged the highest number of service hours to the school and the wider community): Finn Pullan

Bank of New Zealand Citizenship Award (awarded to a senior student who has contributed most as a citizen of the school in 2024): Jay Nacorda

Ellesmere College Past Pupils Award (being a role model in the college community): Paige Robertson

The Gard’ner Cup (awarded to a student who has made a significant contribution to the life of the college): Caitlin White

Year 13 Deans Award (awarded to a student who has demonstrated leadership skills to benefit the school community): Jay Nacorda

Cartwright Service Award (awarded to a student who has contributed by giving service above and beyond what is normally expected): Morgan Pullan

The Alesha Boon Memorial Trophy (new beginnings – awarded to a student who has successfully completed a year in the Gateways programme): Taylaa Van Tongeren

Year 12 RISE Token Award: Ingrid Aquino

Year 13 RISE Token Award: Ty Murphy

Morton Mathematics Cup – year 12 (awarded to a year 12 student from mathematics or statistics who has demonstrated a passion and enthusiasm and has worked to the best of their ability): Finn Pullan

Lucy McMillan receives an award. Photo: Supplied

Morton Mathematics Cup – year 13 (awarded to a year 13 student from mathematics or statistics who has demonstrated a passion and enthusiasm and has worked to the best of their ability): Lucy McMillan

The O’Neill Cup (excellence in and the intention to continue in the field of sports/physical education): Paige Robertson

$500 Selwyn Lions Scholarship Award (awarded to a student planning to study for a tertiary qualification in the science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) fields: Alishia King

$1500 Ellesmere Lions Scholarships (awarded to a student pursuing tertiary studies who has a record of service to others): Lucy McMillan, Daniel van Hal, Morgan Pullan, Ashriel Calixto

United Building Society Academic Cup (a student in year 12 with an excellent academic record and reflecting a positive attitude to school and to study): Caitlin Ealam

Selwyn District Council Scholarships (awarded to students who are going to pursue a course of study that benefits the wider community): Archie Moroney, Paige Robertson, Ruby Moroney

Whanau Attendance Cup (presented to the whanau with the overall highest level of attendance): Rata

Puawaitia year 11-13 (given to a student who has shown strength in their own identity through enthusiasm, encouragement and support of their whanau, school and peers): Bella-Rose Pua

University of Otago Otakou Whakaihu Waka Vice -Chancellor’s Scholarship: Sherina Gamayon

University of Canterbury Mapura Bright Start Scholarship: Abbaka Tairua

Wakelin Dux Artium (presented for excellence in the arts): Zak Hellyar

Knops Dux Ludorum (presented to a student for excellence in all aspects of sport – performance, administration, officiating, coaching): Liam Stoliker

Kaitataki Wahine Taonga (awarded to a female student who demonstrates leadership in kapa haka, a role model to younger females): Mikayla Reid, Bella-Rose Pua

