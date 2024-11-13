Student achievements celebrated at college

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Sherina Gamayon was named Dux and Seth Kriedemann Proxime Accessit at Ellesmere College's prizegiving.
2025 Gold Level
Student Leaders
The Head Student Leaders for 2025 are: 1. Caitlin Ealam; 2. Bella-Rose Pua; 3. Finn Pullan; 4. Caitlin White
2025 Silver Level
Student Leaders
Sports: Josh Blunden
Wellbeing: Hollie Steven
Cultural: Victoria Corbett
Environment: Ingrid Aquino
Arts: Grace Anongngos
Community: Lachlan Caldwell
Social: Ava Dakers
Whanau Captain: Liam Stoliker
The Josephine Newburry Memorial Cup (awarded to the female student who shows the most effort and perseverance in technology: Ingrid Aquino (P Tech); Alicia Jane Paras (Hospitality)
The Des Kelly Memorial Cup (awarded to the male student who shows the most effort and perseverance in technology): Ty Murphy
The John Warren Memorial Cup (The best practical work in technology years 11-13): Zak Hellyar
Millar-Houston Trophy (Best academic performance in year 11-13 agriculture): Morgan Pullan
Gwatkin Cup (awarded to a senior student for diligence in social sciences): Seth Kriedemann
Ellesmere Historical Society Award (awarded to the history student who has best used research methods in the subject: Seth Kriedemann
W.G. Volckman Memorial Cup (awarded to a senior student going on to tertiary education majoring in the sciences): Seth Kriedemann
Southbridge District High School Closing Committee’s Award (for effort and attitude in year 12): Ava Dakers
The Gerald Patterson Memorial Cup (awarded to a year 13 student demonstrating diligence in a range of subjects): Zak Hellyar
The Lemon Cup (for a student in year 13 physical education who has demonstrated a strong all round ability in leadership, academic success, physical skills and attitude): Daniel Van Hal
Harkerss Buses Prize (presented to students who have demonstrated commitment and dedication towards their personal academic achievement and have upheld the RISE values at the school): Finn Pullan, Ava Dakers
Lions Citizenship Award – year 13 (being a student who has best represented the school and district in 2024): Erica Johnston
SVA Student Volunteer Award (awarded to a student who has logged the highest number of service hours to the school and the wider community): Finn Pullan
Bank of New Zealand Citizenship Award (awarded to a senior student who has contributed most as a citizen of the school in 2024): Jay Nacorda
Ellesmere College Past Pupils Award (being a role model in the college community): Paige Robertson
The Gard’ner Cup (awarded to a student who has made a significant contribution to the life of the college): Caitlin White
Year 13 Deans Award (awarded to a student who has demonstrated leadership skills to benefit the school community): Jay Nacorda
The Alesha Boon Memorial Trophy (new beginnings – awarded to a student who has successfully completed a year in the Gateways programme): Taylaa Van Tongeren
Year 12 RISE Token Award: Ingrid Aquino
Year 13 RISE Token Award: Ty Murphy
Morton Mathematics Cup – year 12 (awarded to a year 12 student from mathematics or statistics who has demonstrated a passion and enthusiasm and has worked to the best of their ability): Finn Pullan
The O’Neill Cup (excellence in and the intention to continue in the field of sports/physical education): Paige Robertson
$500 Selwyn Lions Scholarship Award (awarded to a student planning to study for a tertiary qualification in the science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) fields: Alishia King
$1500 Ellesmere Lions Scholarships (awarded to a student pursuing tertiary studies who has a record of service to others): Lucy McMillan, Daniel van Hal, Morgan Pullan, Ashriel Calixto
United Building Society Academic Cup (a student in year 12 with an excellent academic record and reflecting a positive attitude to school and to study): Caitlin Ealam
Selwyn District Council Scholarships (awarded to students who are going to pursue a course of study that benefits the wider community): Archie Moroney, Paige Robertson, Ruby Moroney
Whanau Attendance Cup (presented to the whanau with the overall highest level of attendance): Rata
Puawaitia year 11-13 (given to a student who has shown strength in their own identity through enthusiasm, encouragement and support of their whanau, school and peers): Bella-Rose Pua
University of Otago Otakou Whakaihu Waka Vice -Chancellor’s Scholarship: Sherina Gamayon
University of Canterbury Mapura Bright Start Scholarship: Abbaka Tairua
Wakelin Dux Artium (presented for excellence in the arts): Zak Hellyar
Knops Dux Ludorum (presented to a student for excellence in all aspects of sport – performance, administration, officiating, coaching): Liam Stoliker
Kaitataki Wahine Taonga (awarded to a female student who demonstrates leadership in kapa haka, a role model to younger females): Mikayla Reid, Bella-Rose Pua