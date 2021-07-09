Student-led Matariki celebration deemed a huge success

Lincoln High School’s inaugural Matariki: Kotahitanga o Waihora at Broadfield Garden last Thursday night has been deemed a huge success.

The student organisers met their goal of more than 1000 visitors.

“We will definitely hold it again, book it in,” deputy principal Kylie Horgan said.

The high school will reach out to secondary and primary schools throughout the district to help organise the event next year.

“The goal is for a Waihora-wide student-led event,” Horgan said.

Visitors gave plenty of positive feedback on the beauty of the gardens, which were glowing with displays to reflect the nine Matariki stars. The accompanying events, such as kapa haka and an informative movie, were also well received.

Meanwhile, Rolleston College joined primary schools and early childhood centres from the town, as well as from Weedons, West Melton and Burnham, to celebrate Matariki last Friday night.

The Ngā Peka Tauwharekākaho Matariki Festival was held at Selwyn Sports Centre.

The pupils and students put on a wide range of performances, displaying their talent and connecting with the wider community.

Denise Sheat, Te Taumutu Runanga – Ngāi Tahu, opened the event.