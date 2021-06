Gumboot Friday organisers Alex North, Emily Taylor, Bella Groen and Mikki Young. Photo: Supplied

Rolleston College held a week-long campaign to raise awareness for Pink Shirt/Gumboot Friday last week.

Students and staff wore gumboots and pink shirts to school.

The college raised $1437 and will donate this to the two organisations.

This followed a sausage sizzle the previous Friday, which raised $500.

Blue Light and Constable Rick Groen donated the supplies and time to help with the event.

During the week, students designed their own T-shirts for the day.