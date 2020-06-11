Submissions mount up against coal mine expansion

The number of public submissions on the Canterbury Coal Mine expansion plan has now reached about 630 with a hearing date yet to be set. ​Photo: Supplied

Opposition continues to mount against the proposed expansion of a Canterbury coal mine.

Bathurst Coal Ltd has applied to expand its opencast coal mine in the Malvern Hills - known as Canterbury Coal Mine on Bush Gully Rd near Coalgate - by 18ha.

An Environment Canterbury spokeswoman said it is not yet able to confirm exact numbers of submissions they have received but it is about 630.

The majority of the submissions are opposing the expansion.

The ECan spokeswoman said a date for a hearing is yet to be set but it is required to be held within 75 days of the close of submissions meaning it will be no later than September 2.

Siana Fitzjohn, a member of the climate group Extinction Rebellion, who is against the expansion, said the high number of submissions is encouraging.

“It is awesome because it shows that people are actively wanting to participate in democracy and have a say in what happens to the land and climate,” she said.

Siana Fitzjohn. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Fitzjohn said it shows how many people oppose the expansion of the coal mine.

A fortnight ago, the number of submissions was about 500.

ECan and the district council received an application to increase the opencast coal mine earlier this year.

The site is currently 52ha, of which 38ha is mined, and owner Bathurst Coal is seeking retrospective land use consent for existing and future earthworks.

Production at the site is currently 95,000 tonnes of coal per annum, which is sold for industrial and commercial use.

Forest and Bird is one of the organisations opposing the expansion.

A spokeswoman said it was concerned about the ecological and environmental impacts.

"Our concerns are around freshwater contamination in the already stressed Selwyn Waikirikiri catchment, and the loss of native species and habitat, especially wetlands.

"We are not surprised at the number of submissions.

"We have had concerns about the expansion of Bathurst’s Malvern Hills coal mine for some time," she said.