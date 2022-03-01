Warning to look out for suspicious door knocks

Police are urging Lincoln residents to report any suspicious knocks on their doors.

Senior Sergeant Anna Lloyd said two residents in the Selwyn township had reported knocks on their door from people thought to be acting suspiciously on two occasions since a brazen burglary on Cassidy Ave on February 9.

The incidents did not appear to be linked to the burglary, as they happened at a different time of day and the description of the people knocking did not match the description of the alleged burglar.

The burglary was reported by Lincoln woman Samantha, who said the alleged female offender said “wrong house” to her partner when he opened the door after he heard her knocking about 3am.

Soon after she climbed through the home’s bathroom window and stole $600 cash and items as Samantha’s partner slept.

Lloyd said scene-of-crime officers had lifted finger prints, but the offender had not yet been identified.

She urged residents in Selwyn to trust their instincts with approaches to their property from strangers and phone 105.