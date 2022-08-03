What a load of bull!

Photographer Amanda King grew up a city girl in Brisbane - but her life changed dramatically when she met her Canterbury farmer husband on her OE.

The pair now farm in Hororata.

Photography started off as a favourite hobby - but then she took a stunning shot of a highland cow which she made into a large wall print for her own living room.

Friends started requesting similar pieces, word of mouth spread, then the Facebook page, and finally her business, By The Horns.

Amanda photographs farm animals from enormous Angus bulls, to bison and sheep, and her images now adorn walls in homes in Sweden, France, Saudi Arabia, as well as restaurants in Minnesota and a brewery in Texas.

She's just published her favourite ones in a new book, A Load of Bull, published by Penguin.