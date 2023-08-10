Armed police swoop on Oamaru address

Photo: Arrow Koehler

A squad of armed police officers descended on Oamaru's Eden St car park today to perform a search warrant on a nearby property.

Six police cars, including a dog squad car, parked up about 12.15pm.

The dogs were not removed from the car and plain clothes police officers could be seen coming out the back door of a restaurant.

However a police spokesman said the pre-planned search was at a nearby residential address.

Police were armed as a precaution, he said.