Big crowd celebrates Victorian heritage in Oamaru

The weather on Friday forcing the cancellation of the Victorian Garden Party was a dampener, but ‘‘we bounced back’’, Oamaru Heritage Celebrations 2024 co-chairwoman Cyndi Christenson said.
‘‘We think it went really well. We’ve been really getting lots and lots of great feedback - we’re really pleased.’’
With the 2024 theme focused on the wealth which drove the Oamaru architectural legacy now much celebrated - Growing for Gold - the Miners Hooley on Saturday night was a particular high point as 140 people tapped it out on the dance floor.
‘‘It was really heartening to see - it wasn’t just a bunch of white-haired people,’’ co-chairwoman Wendy Jones said.
And with a huge range of associated events including talks and walking tours running from last Wednesday there had been something to appeal to all generations.
‘‘We’re getting excellent feedback from lots and lots of people, even though we had bad weather on Friday.
‘‘Honestly, talking to the other committee members, we’re so, so happy the way things have gone this year... the feedback we’re getting has been so complimentary,’’ he said.
Yesterday’s Network Waitaki Whitestone Civic Trust Victorian Fete, in the historic Harbour St precinct, was where it all began 35 years ago.
And the sun shone.
‘‘From my point of view, I think it went brilliantly.
‘‘We were very, very pleased. It was a fantastic crowd.
‘‘The day was kind to us - everything was successful - I’m most happy.’’