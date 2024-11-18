Big crowd celebrates Victorian heritage in Oamaru

Husband and wife team Pete and Liz van den Ende, of Kakanui, were judged to have the best moustache and best ‘‘whiskerina’’ during the Victorian Fete. PHOTO: BRENDON MCMAHON

Hundreds of visitors descended on Oamaru over the weekend as it celebrated its Victorian heritage with a festival of 120 events.

The weather on Friday forcing the cancellation of the Victorian Garden Party was a dampener, but ‘‘we bounced back’’, Oamaru Heritage Celebrations 2024 co-chairwoman Cyndi Christenson said.

‘‘We think it went really well. We’ve been really getting lots and lots of great feedback - we’re really pleased.’’

With the 2024 theme focused on the wealth which drove the Oamaru architectural legacy now much celebrated - Growing for Gold - the Miners Hooley on Saturday night was a particular high point as 140 people tapped it out on the dance floor.

‘‘It was really heartening to see - it wasn’t just a bunch of white-haired people,’’ co-chairwoman Wendy Jones said.

And with a huge range of associated events including talks and walking tours running from last Wednesday there had been something to appeal to all generations.

The occupants of the Totara Estate float for the grand parade on Saturday (from left) Kuna Chow, Gift Chiu, Odin Chiu, Annie Baxter, Tova Chiu, Olivia Jung, and Tiffany Li, all of Oamaru, enjoy a moment in the sun. PHOTO: BRENDON MCMAHON

All the individual events had gone very well, festival events co-ordinator Everall Dean said.

‘‘We’re getting excellent feedback from lots and lots of people, even though we had bad weather on Friday.

‘‘Honestly, talking to the other committee members, we’re so, so happy the way things have gone this year... the feedback we’re getting has been so complimentary,’’ he said.

Yesterday’s Network Waitaki Whitestone Civic Trust Victorian Fete, in the historic Harbour St precinct, was where it all began 35 years ago.

And the sun shone.

The Krook family from Mahinerangi (from left) Ivar, Elizabeth, Ronan, Micheala, William and Liam. PHOTO: BRENDON MCMAHON

Trust vice-chairman Graeme Clark said it was hard to estimate but it was one of the best turnouts they had seen.

‘‘From my point of view, I think it went brilliantly.

‘‘We were very, very pleased. It was a fantastic crowd.

‘‘The day was kind to us - everything was successful - I’m most happy.’’

