Canterbury airport closed over bird concerns

Timaru’s Richard Pearse Airport is closed until further notice after a flight from Timaru to Wellington "rejected take-off" this morning due to pilot concerns about bird activity in the take-off path.

Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan told NZME: “The aircraft stopped on the runway and will remain there while standard procedures take place, before being moved back to the terminal.

“The airline is cooperating with the relevant authorities to ensure all aspects of the event are shared and understood. We apologise to customers whose travel has been impacted and we are working to reaccommodate their travel plans.”

The Air New Zealand flight NZ8190 from Timaru to Wellington was due to depart at 6.50am.

A Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson said: ”We have been notified of the situation but at this stage, it’s too early to determine whether a formal investigation would be needed by CAA.”