Wednesday, 20 January 2021

'Devastated' after former colleague killed in crash

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    The ute was towing a caravan when it rolled near Omarama. Photo: Kayla Hodge
    The ute was towing a caravan when it rolled near Omarama. Photo: Kayla Hodge
    A man killed in a crash near Omarama last week has been remembered as a "kind and caring" colleague.

    Gary Wayne Phillips (65) died when when his ute, which was towing a caravan, rolled on State Highway 8 on Thursday.

    Mr Phillips worked at the Otago Regional Council until 2019.

    Council chief executive Sarah Gardner said he was a caring and kind person who was respected and valued by colleagues.

    "He worked on important projects for the protection of our communities during his time in engineering, particularly on the Contour Channel in West Taieri.  

    "We were devastated to learn about Gary’s passing, and our greatest sympathies go to his family."

    Emergency services were called to the crash scene about 12.30pm. No other vehicles were involved.

    Police confirmed at the time that a person had been killed in the crash and another had sustained moderate injuries.

     

     

     

     

     

    Otago Daily Times

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter