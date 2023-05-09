Horror crash victims from Singapore

Police have released the names of the three people who died following a campervan crash near Geraldine last month.

They were Sherwin Chong Shi Yun (21), Xinyue Yang (21) and Jia Jun Vincent Lim (24), all of Singapore.

Emergency services were called to the crash scene on Te Moana Rd about 1am on April 17.

The trio's rental campervan hit a barrier at the intersection of Te Moana Rd at State Highway 79 before catching fire.

The New Zealand Herald reported that one of the people in the vehicle called for emergency services after the crash.

St John communications manager Ethan Woods confirmed they were notified of the crash by a member of the public.

Emergency services at the crash scene. Photo: NZ Herald

The campervan was owned by Tourism and Travel Ltd, based in Canterbury, and had been hired by the group.

Geraldine Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Graeme Mould told the Heraldweek it was “one of the most severe” jobs he’d ever attended.

“The newer ones, I’m not sure they’d been to a crash of that magnitude before - but it was a traumatic event. None of us had been to anything that major in recent times,” he said.

Their deaths have been referred to the Coroner.

Inquiries are ongoing.

- ODT Online/NZ Herald