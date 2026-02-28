Lindis Pass closed after serious crash

A person is seriously injured after an early morning crash that has closed the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8).

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised of the single-vehicle crash, near the Morven Hills River Bridge, about 4.20am.

Police said one person sustained serious injuries "and was seen by ambulance services".

The highway is closed between Ardgour and Timburn Rds, and police said it was likely to remain so "for a significant part of the day". Motorists should consider delaying travel.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

