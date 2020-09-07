Man killed in Oamaru crash named

Police have named the man killed in a crash in Oamaru on Saturday night.

Dale Robert Leigh (51), of Oamaru, was killed when the 2002 silver Holden he was driving hit a tree in Reed St.

The single-vehicle crash was reported to police about 9.15pm.

Leigh was the sole occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene, Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said.

The police serious crash unit was investigating, and the death had been referred to the coroner, Sgt Woodbridge said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said that no use of cutting gear had been required at the scene, and that Oamaru firefighters had helped initially with traffic control duties.