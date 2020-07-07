Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Updated 10.40 am

Serious injuries in crash near Oamaru

    Emergency services are responding to a crash in Weston, North Otago, where a person has sustained serious injuries.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Andrew Norris confirmed one person had sustained "serious injuries" following an incident with what he believed was an "off-road vehicle" at a property on Round Hill Rd, Weston.

    He confirmed Fenz had been contacted at 10am.

    A helicopter has been dispatched from Dunedin and the person is awaiting medical treatment.  

     

     

     

