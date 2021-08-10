Timaru crash: Decision on criminal charges could be months away

The force of the crash tore the car in half. Photo: NZ Herald

Police say it could be months before they decide whether to press any charges over the horror Timaru car crash that killed five teens at the weekend.

Javarney Wayne Drummond (15). Niko William Hill (15), Jack "Jacko" Wallace (16), Joseff "Joey" McCarthy (16) and Andrew Goodger (15) were all killed when the Nissan Bluebird they were travelling in smashed into a concrete power pole on Seadown Rd, Washdyke, just north of Timaru around 7.30pm on Saturday.

The impact was so severe it sliced the car in half, and police say speed, alcohol, and over-loading are all factors they are looking at.

Only the driver, 19-year-old Tyreese Fleming, who was on a restricted licence, survived.

While devastated Timaru families plan funerals and memorial services, police investigations are ongoing.

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Dave Gaskin has stressed that fatal crash inquiries often take time.

"We've got a lot of investigations to do," he told The New Zealand Herald today.

Police are waiting on critical reports from both Vehicle Testing New Zealand and serious crash investigators.

"Once we've got everyone, including witness statements and anything else that we can find to assist, then we'll be looking at interviewing the driver to see if there any possible liability for him," Gaskin said.

Some of the boys were not wearing seatbelts, while one of them was in the boot when the car crashed.

Any decision over charges that police come to would then need to be reviewed by Crown Law.

"I would expect it to take months rather than weeks," Gaskin said.

"People want a decision tomorrow but that just can't be done."

The driver is still in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Gaskin wouldn't comment on his injuries but said "they are not life-threatening".

Police staff are yet to officially interview him.

On Sunday, he posted a photo and message to social media site Snapchat apologising to the families of the dead boys.