Thursday, 2 September 2021

Updated 12.25 pm

Two hurt in Oamaru stabbing incident, person in custody

    A person is in custody after two people were injured, one seriously, in a stabbing incident in Oamaru early today.

    A police spokeswoman confirmed officers arrived at an address in Harlech St just before 4am where someone was found to have "serious stab wound injuries".

    They were transported to Oamaru Hospital where they are in a stable condition, she said.

    Another person received a minor injury during the alleged assault, she said.

    In an update shortly after midday police said "we have located the offender and are speaking to him now".

    Details on any charges would follow.

    A scene guard is in place at the address.

    Otago Daily Times

