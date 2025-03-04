Appeal after woman in Dunedin missed flight

Penelope was last seen in central Dunedin last Friday. Photo: supplied

Dunedin police are appealing to the public for help to find a woman who missed her flight to Taupo.

In a post on social media tonight, Southern District Police said Penelope, 65, was last seen in central Dunedin on Friday, February 28, wearing a blue floral top and capri pants.

She did not board her flight back to Taupo on Saturday, March 1, and has not been seen or heard from since.

"Police and Penelope's family have concerns for her wellbeing and would like her to return home safely."

People who have seen the woman, or have any information on her whereabouts, were asked to contact police on 105 and reference file number 250304/9428.

- APL