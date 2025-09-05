Green MP resigns in wake of abuse, threats

Benjamin Doyle. Photo: RNZ

Green MP Benjamin Doyle is stepping down from Parliament, citing concerns for their wellbeing after receiving death threats and ongoing abuse.

The Green Party announced Doyle's departure - set for October 3 - in a statement on Friday afternoon.

"After having baseless and violent accusations thrown at me, and an onslaught of hate, vitriol and threats of real-world violence directed at me and my whānau, I have decided to move on from Parliament," Doyle said.

They said they had always prioritised their child: "My tamati asked me to leave Parliament, and I am leaving for them and for my own wellbeing."

"I am leaving Parliament, I am not disappearing. I will continue to fight for people and planet, just not from inside this House."

Doyle said they left Parliament with pride but noted that their experience proved New Zealand had more work to do to ensure politics was a "place for everyone".

"I hope this experience is something that we can all learn and grow from."

Previously a Hamilton high school teacher, Doyle entered Parliament in October 2024 after Darleen Tana's ousting, becoming New Zealand's first openly non-binary MP.

In late March, NZ First leader Winston Peters publicly raised questions about Doyle's private Instagram account @BibleBeltBussy. In particular, Peters singled out a screenshot showing Doyle had used the phrase "bussy galore" to caption a slideshow of photos, one of which included their child.

The word "bussy" is a slang word used by some members of the rainbow community, commonly understood to mean a male anus.

Days later, Doyle called a media conference to deny any wrongdoing and said the term was a nickname and in-joke referring to themself.

Doyle said they had been subjected to an "immense" wave of death threats and "poisonous transphobic hate" pushed by "far-right conspiratorial actors", ultimately requiring police involvement.

At the time, Doyle said they had not contemplated resigning, saying: "I refuse to be disappeared by hate."

Green co-leader Marama Davidson accused Peters of spreading "disinformation" and "fanning the flames of hatred towards the rainbow community".

Doyle will be replaced by the next candidate on the Greens list: former Christchurch city councillor Mike Davidson.

Davidson will be the fifth Green MP to enter Parliament mid-term since the election.

The term has been a turbulent one for the Greens, marked by scandals and resignations: Golriz Ghahraman quit after being accused, and later convicted, of shop-lifting. Darleen Tana was ejected from Parliament amid allegations of migrant exploitation at her husband's bicycle business.

As well, the party has been struck by tragedy: Fa'anānā Efeso Collins suddenly died in February 2024, and Davidson took time off for treatment after being diagnosed with breast cancer.