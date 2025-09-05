Four sought by police over Dunedin assault

Dunedin police are seeking these men. Photo: NZ Police

Dunedin police are hunting four men in connection with a central city group assault that left the victim injured and "very shaken".

The public are being asked to help identify the men whose photos have been released by police.

"Police were called to an incident, where a member of the public was assaulted by a group of unknown people, on the footpath near the corner of George Street and Bath Street.

"The victim sustained moderate injuries and is understandably very shaken by the incident," police said in a statement.

The assault happened at around 1:20am, on Saturday, August 23.

Anyone who recognises the men is asked to contact police via 105, either over the phone or online.

Reference file number 250823/7400.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

