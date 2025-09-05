Dunedin mother's appeal for missing daughter

A Dunedin mother has made another plea to the public to help get her daughter home.

Te Anihana Pomana, 25, was last seen leaving Sky City on August 21 around 5.06am, leaving all her belongings at the hotel. CCTV footage showed her last known movements.

Her mother, Catherine Anderson, joined Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend at the Auckland Central Police Base this morning to talk to media and bring more attention to the case.

She said her family would be happy with any help anyone could provide.

"Te Anihana is a much-loved daughter, sister, auntie, niece, friend and mokopuna. We want to find her, take her home, and keep her safe.

"Someone must have seen her - Te Anihana, we love you and we miss you."

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend, of Auckland said police are delivering flyers to businesses in central Auckland this morning in the hope of jogging the memories.

“We do not believe Te Anihana is the victim of foul play at this stage.

"But we do have a vulnerable person who has not made contact with her family in two weeks,” he said.

“It’s important that we find Te Anihana so that we can resolve this for her anxious situation for whānau, friends and loved ones.”

Auckland has a very comprehensive CCTV system as police were "incredibly surprised" they have not been able to locate her.

"We just don't know what has happened to her."

Te Anihana Pomana. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The light sighting of Miss Pomana was in Victoria St West towards Victoria Park just passed Graham St in the CBD.

After that she was not seen again on any of the nearby CCTV cameras.

In recent times, Miss Pomana had been as far south as Dunedin and as far north as Kerikeri.

She had as of recent connecting with her heritage, which included connecting with marae in Northland.

However, there had been no sightings of her north of Auckland.

"Our goal is to find her," Det Snr Sgt friend said.

Pomana is of thin build, around 154cm tall, with curly black hair and tattoos.

Her sister, Tegan Anderson, previously told the ODT that Miss Pomana had been in Auckland for about four months after finishing a job in Wellington at the Ministry of Justice.

"We haven’t had huge contact with her over the last couple of years.

Te Anihana Pomana, 25, was last seen leaving Sky City on August 21 around 5.06am. Photo: NZ Police

"She’s sort of distanced herself gradually towards the end of her being in Wellington."

Other family members had said they were worried about Miss Pomana’s mental health.

"She didn’t move up to Auckland with a permanent place.

"She sort of showed up at some family she had never met before and she’s been off and on with people losing track of her, and no contact."

Miss Pomana is originally from Dunedin, and could be anywhere between here and Auckland, Ms Anderson said.

- Allied Media