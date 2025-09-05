Teen identified as mystery black-clad biker

Photo: NZ Police

Police have thanked the public after tracking down a speeding black-clad biker who allegedly sped away from them at high speed north of Dunedin.

After zooming away from officers at over 150kmh on State Highway 1 yesterday, the motorcyclist was later seen allegedly speeding down Pine Hill Rd.

Police said this afternoon they had spoken with a 19-year-old man and impounded his motorbike for six months in connection with the event.

He would be appearing in the Oamaru District Court on October 1, charged with driving while disqualified, failing to stop - aggravated and dangerous driving.

"Police would like to thank the public for the information provided," Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

- Allied Media