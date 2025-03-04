Driver critical after Southland crash

Photo: ODT Files

A vehicle crashed through a fence and into a paddock near the Oreti River before the driver was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

A police spokeswoman said the single vehicle crash at the intersection of Dunns and Sandy Point Rds, near Oreti Beach, Southland, happened about 11.40am this morning.

The single occupant was taken to hospital in a critical condition by helicopter, the spokeswoman said.

The road was closed for some time and re-opened about 2.20pm, she said.