Sharing skills on how to snap shots

As mobile capability and technology have developed, so have the skills of the Invercargill Photography Club members. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Smartphones have opened up an uncharted landscape for the next generation of shutterbugs, a photographic society executive says.

Southland Photographic Society president Graham Dobbs said camera technology was an ever-evolving landscape.

Camera technology had ‘‘moved on considerably’’ from when some members first started using film cameras, he said.

In the past 25 years technology had moved from film to digital single lens reflex (DSLR) cameras which then changed to mirrorless cameras.

‘‘But there’s another change — [they are] making cameras smaller and less bulky.

‘‘Everything seems to be getting smaller and more portable.

‘‘Some of the modern cameras are smaller, but they still have the same capabilities as the old cameras.’’

‘‘I see younger people now are more used to taking photographs on their phones.’’

It was possible a generation of mobile phone photographers would possess skills they could be passing on to those who have forged the road capturing images on film and DSLR cameras.

He believed it was important club members were able to move with the pace of technology which included developing skills to get the best from mobile phone technology.

‘‘I think we’d probably learn as much from [younger people] as they would from us.’’

He hoped the opportunity to share intergenerational knowledge would attract a few new tech-savvy members to the club.

Both types of camera users had something to learn from each other.

‘‘The more people who come when the membership is greater and more people want to use the phones, then we can introduce that more into the curriculum.’’

The club frequently offered training sessions to its membership to expand skill-sets associated with the hobby — not just capturing images, he said.

‘‘If people want to improve the photography, there's so much expertise in the club that that can be passed on.’’

‘‘We have had members who’ve turned up with cameras saying ‘I’ve no idea how to work this, I don’t even know how to turn it on’.

‘‘We would obviously help the individual and show them the way around the camera.’’

While technology had changed, photography’s basic principals had not.

Some club members were award-winning photographers who were happy to teach others.

‘‘So they’ve got a lot of experience and can talk to the composition, lighting and techniques — not just the technical things.

‘‘It’s how they mesh with someone who’s using a phone, to follow those same principles.’’

Photography competition rules had been adapted to accommodate the latest technology.

‘‘We always try and encourage people to improve their photography by having regular competitions ... so they learn from the feedback.’’

In 2025 five members received Photographic Society of New Zealand honours awards

The club also had photoshoot excursions, guest speakers, workshops and social events throughout the year.

In August, a guest speaker will be discussing advanced photography.

The club meets fortnightly on Thursday evenings at Age Concern.

- Toni McDonald