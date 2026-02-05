Summer Sounds Music Festival heading to Bluff

Darcy Kerr performs at last year’s Summer Sounds Bluff. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Bluff’s popular annual Summer Sounds concert will take place from 2pm on Sunday, February 15 at the Bluff Oyster Festival site in Barrow St.

The Oyster Festival site is the latest venue for the event which Bluff Promotions had originally taken to the gun pit on Motupōhue (Bluff Hill) until the event outgrew its confines.

Last year the Oyster Festival site was used for the first time and it was there that the concert would be returning this year.

Three great acts have been assembled with The Collective, The Company and Band Of Bluffies due to entertain this year.

Entry to the event will be free but there will be opportunity during the event to contribute a koha to assist with expenses.

Entry will be through the Barrow St gate of the site and while some seating will be available it is advisable to bring deck chairs or even bean bags.

The community event will be smoke, vape and alcohol free.

- Lindsay Beer