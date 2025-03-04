Seriously hurt after fall from quad bike

A man was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition this afternoon, after falling from his quad bike.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened in Otokia-Kuri Bush Rd East, about 4.10pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and a rescue helicopter was sent to the scene.

‘‘We transported one patient in a serious condition via the helicopter to Dunedin Hospital.’’