Seriously hurt after fall from quad bike

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition this afternoon, after falling from his quad bike.
A police spokeswoman said the incident happened in Otokia-Kuri Bush Rd East, about 4.10pm.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and a rescue helicopter was sent to the scene.
‘‘We transported one patient in a serious condition via the helicopter to Dunedin Hospital.’’