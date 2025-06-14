Fire leaves Brighton shed 'significantly damaged'

Firefighters from around the city were called to a well-involved fire that "significantly damaged" a Brighton shed overnight.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they received a report about a shed on fire in Brighton Rd just before midnight.

Two crews went to the scene, one from the Brighton station and one from Lookout Point.

When they arrived, they found the fire in the shed was large and well involved, and transmitted a second alarm.

A further two crews also attended, one from Roslyn and another from the St Kilda Fire station.

At 1.10am, the fire was extinguished, however crews stayed on the scene for a while longer to dampen down any hotspots.

The shed was significantly damaged in the blaze, the spokesman said.

The cause was unknown and a fire investigator will attend the scene this morning.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz