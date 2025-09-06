Town's history etched into fabric of NZ

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Karitane extends around the shore of the Waikouaiti River estuary.

Māori have lived here since moa-hunting times and defended the pā of Huriawa Peninsula (rear of the picture) in the 17th and 18th centuries.

Psychology and paediatrics specialist and founder of Plunket, Sir Truby King, lived and worked here and Plunket's Karitane hospitals and nurses, as well as several infant products, were named after the town.