30 schools take the stage on last day of Polyfest

Halfway Bush Kindergarten perform at the Otago Polyfest at the Edgar Centre. Photos: Peter McIntosh

The week-long Otago Polyfest event closed yesterday at the Edgar Centre, with more than 170 educational institutes including early childhood services, primary, intermediate and secondary schools from Dunedin, Waitaki, Clutha and Central Otago presenting cultural performances of haka, poi, waiata-ringa and items from across the Pacific.

Port Chalmers Kindergarten use poi during their performance.

About 12,000 performers, kaiako (tutors) and musicians are involved in the event.

Halfway Bush School perform kapa haka.

Yesterday, about 30 schools performed before the closing.